× Expand Crestline Cumberland Presbyterian Church via Facebook St. Peter's Anglican Church is preparing to relocated to property formerly occupied by Crestline Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Crestline Park. The Crestline church closed in 2022.

St. Peter’s Anglican Church in Mountain Brook is planning to relocate to a new 34,600-square-foot facility at 605 Hagood Street in Birmingham’s Crestline Park neighborhood. The church intends to build on the former site of Crestline Cumberland Presbyterian Church, moving from its current location at 3207 Montevallo Road. The proposed development includes sanctuary and church spaces and would be situated on a 3.5-acre site adjacent to the Crestline Park Shopping Center, which includes businesses such as Saw’s Juke Joint and Slice Stone Pizza and Brew.

The project is currently in the early planning stages as of June 2025, with site plans designed by Schoel Engineering. The church is seeking zoning variances for parking and landscaping. On June 5, the Crestline Park Neighborhood Association voted to recommend one of the variance requests to the Birmingham Zoning Board of Adjustment. Pending city approvals and permitting, construction would take place within 18 months. A general contractor has not yet been selected, and the project budget is still undetermined.

St. Peter’s will purchase the site from Crestline Park Cottages LLC, a FiveStone Group affiliate, which previously bought the land for $2.49 million in 2024. FiveStone had planned to develop a 55-unit rental cottage and townhome project but withdrew due to neighborhood opposition.

This move is part of a broader trend of church relocations and expansions in the Birmingham area. For example, Redeemer Community Church plans to repurpose part of the former Trinity Medical Center, and Deerfoot Baptist Church has sold its property and is relocating to a leased space in Argo.

St. Peter’s Anglican Church and the Birmingham Zoning Board of Adjustment did not respond to Village Living’s requests for comment prior to publication.