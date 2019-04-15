Steeple Arts Academy of Dance celebrating 84 years

× Expand Photo courtesy of Bee Lewis First row: Irby Connor, Claire Hughes, Margaret Spann, Sally Hughes and Carlton Keathley. Second row: Frances Reynolds, Margaret-Flynt Connor, Hannah Hughes, Rushton Robinson and Elizabeth Marshall. Third row: Mary Spann, Elizabeth Sandner, Anne Reynolds, Olivia Boomhover and Laura Spann.

Steeple Arts Academy of Dance will celebrate its 84th Anniversary as “The Dance Center of Mountain Brook” by presenting students in a Gala Performance “Hooray for Hollywood” on Sunday, May 5, at Samford University’s Wright Center.

This season’s production is designed by Steeple Arts Director Deanny Coates Hardy to showcase the dancers in an 80-minute performance. Choreography was created by Mrs. Hardy, as well as instructors Annette Troxell-Collins, Bee Lewis, Mary Haley Griffin and Mary Ellen Wall. Assistants to the director include Bee Lewis, Kathy Nolan and Sanford Hardy. Assistant instructors are Kelly Ireland, Elizabeth Sandner, Mitzi Ireland, Kathy Nolan, Sanford Hardy and Nick Leslie.

Several teachers will be featured prominently in spotlight performances in this year’s show. Advanced student Salley Rose Wilkerson will be performing a solo.

The tradition of excellence continues as Steeple Arts moves into its fourth generation of students under third generation Director Hardy. The Steeple Arts 2018-19 Season marks 59 years of the Academy being located at 36 Church Street in Crestline Village, “Home to the most beautiful studios in the South,” and its 84th year of providing superior instruction in the art of dance to children of all ages and ability.

Tickets to the Performance can be picked up at Steeple Arts from the office.

Steeple Arts is now taking Registration for Fall 2019 Enrollment.

Submitted by Deanny Coates Hardy