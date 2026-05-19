The Bottle Shop celebrates opening in Crestline Village

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Bottle Shop

The Bottle Shop recently celebrated its opening in Crestline Village with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce.

Located at 81 Church St., Suite 102, the retail shop offers a curated selection of wine, beer and spirits, featuring a mix of local products, national brands and smaller specialty producers.

Store representatives said the inventory is designed to provide options for a variety of occasions, ranging from everyday purchases to specialty gatherings and gifts.

The shop aims to serve as a neighborhood destination focused on accessibility, variety and customer experience while adding to the growing retail mix in Crestline Village.