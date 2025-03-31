The Cook Store celebrates 50 years of spoons, spatulas and something special

× Expand Photo courtesy of Wesley Lassen Wesley Lassen has owned The Cook Store in Mountain Brook Village for 26 years, and her shop dog, Lucy, is a customer favorite.

For 50 years, The Cook Store has been a staple in Mountain Brook Village, offering timeless kitchen essentials with a touch of Southern charm.mOwned for the past 26 years by Wesley Lassen, the beloved shop has spent half a century equipping home cooks and professional chefs alike with the tools they need to stir up something delicious. Now, as it marks this golden anniversary, The Cook Store isn’t just celebrating its past—it’s honoring a legacy of culinary tradition, community and the joy of cooking.

Founded by Sam Franks in 1975, The Cook Store was originally called The Kitchen Shoppe. Franks sold it to Betty Knight, who changed its name. Lassen, the third owner of the store, took over in 1999, turning a childhood love of the cooking and entertainment industry into a career.

While she loves the industry, she also loves serving her customers and the sense of community surrounding the store.

“We strive to have the best customer service in town,” Lassen said. “We have a shop dog, Lucy, who is a star in the Village. I have owned the shop for 26 years and have loved being a part of the Village.”

The store is well known for their functional homemade pottery from local and national artists, but as the only privately owned kitchen shop in Birmingham, they also specialize in cookware, bakeware, knives and gadgets. Bridal registry is also available for couples looking to score some kitchen staples.

To learn more, visit thecookstoremtnbrook.com.