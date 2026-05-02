The Jemison senior living community under construction in Mountain Brook

× Expand Submitted The Jemison

Construction is underway on The Jemison, a new 55+ senior living community at 2900 Cahaba Road in Mountain Brook.

The development is located on a 4.88-acre site behind Mountain Brook Plaza and will include 162 units offering a mix of independent living, assisted living and memory care.

Plans for the community include resort-style amenities such as a spa, an 18-hole putting course and on-site dining options.

The project is designed to provide an upscale residential option for older adults seeking to remain in the Mountain Brook area while accessing additional services and amenities.

Construction is expected to be completed in fall 2027.