The Sugar Shoppe opens in Crestline Village

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Sugar Shoppe

The Sugar Shoppe recently opened at 69 Church St. in Crestline Village, bringing candy, shaved ice and party supplies to the shopping district.

Owned by Rett and Amy Montiel, the store opened after Sugar Inc. closed. The shop offers colorful candy, dozens of shaved ice flavors, candy grams, party supplies and custom candy bags. It also hosts birthday parties and other events.

The Sugar Shoppe is open noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 205-637-8463.