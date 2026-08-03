TherapySouth marks 20 years of care

× Expand Image courtesy of TherapySouth 20 Years Media - 6

TherapySouth is celebrating 20 years of providing physical therapy services after growing from a single clinic in 2006 to locations across Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi.

Founded by Steve Foster, the therapist-owned practice has expanded while maintaining its focus on providing hands-on care close to where patients live and work.

TherapySouth offers services including orthopedic physical therapy, hand therapy, pelvic health and wellness services, along with specialties such as sports medicine, manual therapy, dry needling and post-surgical rehabilitation.

The company operates one clinic serving the Mountain Brook area. Located at 205 Country Club Park, the Crestline clinic is open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

For more information, visit therapysouth.com or call 205-871-0777.