Tonya Jones SalonSpa celebrates 10 years

Tonya Jones SalonSpa, owned by Tonya Jones, recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. Jones has four locations, including in Cahaba Village and English Village.

Tonya Jones said it was a dream come true when she opened her first beauty salon in 2009. A decade later, she’s still living that dream.

Tonya Jones SalonSpa recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, a milestone that provide Jones time to reflect on all that she has accomplished since starting her business.

The full-service Aveda Lifestyle Salon and Spa has grown from one location in Cahaba Village with six employees to four locations with more than 50 employees.

The other salons are in English Village, The Summit and Huntsville.

“When I first opened … my vision was to touch as many people as I could,” Jones said, “whether it be employees who work for me or customers who come through our door.”

Jones is from New Augusta, Mississippi, but moved to Birmingham in 2004. She was working as a hairstylist when an opportunity arose for her to purchase her own salon. Jones didn’t let it pass her by.

“At the age of 29, I stepped out in faith,” she said, “and here we are 10 years later.”

Tonya Jones SalonSpa offers haircut stylings and color, eyelash extensions, hair extensions and a full-service spa with massages, facials, manicures, pedicures, spray tans, waxing and hydrotherapy.

Jones said she wants her space to be a retreat for her customers. When they walk out, she hopes they feel better than when they came in.

“My whole entire vision and goal was to open up a place where people felt so welcomed and so comfortable and such at home that they had no care in the world,” Jones said. “You walk through the door; you let everything go. You let me take care of the rest.”

Jones expanded from her original location to English Village in 2013, and then to The Summit in 2018. Her store there is in Saks Fifth Avenue and is called Luxe by Tonya Jones. Within a few months of opening, she decided to widen her footprint to Huntsville.

“That’s the way I look at business,” Jones said. “I’m like, ‘If there’s an opportunity, let’s do it.’”

Jones credits her customers and employees for enabling her success, along with the grit and tenacity that are required to excel in a competitive industry.

As the owner of a growing business, she works six days per week, half of which are devoted to styling hair. She said she still gets “behind the chair” because she loves her craft and clients.

“There’s a salon on every corner, and everybody has a choice, so when you say grit and tenacity, you have to strive every day to be the best of the best,” Jones said, “because every single person who lives in this community has a choice, and we want their number one choice to be Tonya Jones.”

Jones, who will serve as president of the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce in 2020, said she plans to keep expanding her business.

Her Cahaba Village location is at 2800 Cahaba Village Plaza, while her English Village location is at 2410 Fairway Drive. For more information, visit tonyajonessalon.com.