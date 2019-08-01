Two Mountain Brook businesses named retailers of the year

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Sam Chandler Wesley Lassen The Cook Store, owned by Wesley Lassen, has been named a 2019 Alabama Retailer of the Year. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Village Dermatology Village Dermatology Village Dermatology, owned by Dr. Jenny Sobera, has been named a 2019 Alabama Retailer of the Year. Prev Next

Two Mountain Brook businesses have been named 2019 Alabama Retailers of the Year by the Alabama Retail Association.

The Cook Store placed in the category for retailers with annual sales under $1 million, and Village Dermatology's Skin for Life Boutique placed in the category for retailers with annual sales between $1 million to $5 million.

“We’re very excited that we have two people from our community that have been here for a long time and are making a difference,” said Suzan Doidge, Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce executive director.

According to a press release announcing the winners, the retail association has been distributing retailer of the year awards since 1999 to businesses that have demonstrated growth, innovation and a commitment to their communities.

Wesley Lassen has owned The Cook Store, at 2841 Cahaba Road, for the past 20 years. The store itself has been in business since 1975 and sells kitchen supplies, functional pottery and a variety of other items.

Lassen said she believes her store won because of its strong customer service.

“I’m of course totally honored and very appreciative and excited,” Lassen said. “...I think it’s a great thing.”

Dr. Jenny Sobera opened Village Dermatology at 2900 Cahaba Road in 2008 and Skin for Life Boutique in 2009. The boutique is located below Sobera’s clinic and sells medical-grade skincare products, according to public relations manager Ashley Moss.

Moss said that Skin for Life also is one of the few places that sells Trish McEvoy makeup.

“I was absolutely speechless when I found out that I am one of the Alabama Retailer of the Year winners,” Sobera said via email. “I am so honored to be recognized in my category out of 70 nominees.”

Lassen and Sobera will be honored at the Alabama Retail Day luncheon Oct. 22 in Birmingham. There, they will find out if they won gold, silver or bronze in their sales category.

Two other Mountain Brook businesses, Crestline Bagel and B. Prince in Lane Parke, also were nominated for retailer of the year awards but did not win.