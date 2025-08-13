Village Dermatology opens new headquarters in Office Park

V

Expand Photo courtesy of Village Dermatology Village Dermatology has moved to a new 14,000-square-foot headquarters in Mountain Brook’s Office Park, offering expanded services, improved access, and a larger Aesthetic & Laser Center.

illage Dermatology has relocated its main office to a newly renovated facility at 14 Office Park Circle in Mountain Brook, officially welcoming patients on Aug. 11. The move marks a major milestone for the Forefront Dermatology practice, which has served the community since 2008.

The 14,000-square-foot, mid-century modern space offers easier parking, improved accessibility from both Highway 280 and Cahaba Road, and expanded facilities, including a surgical suite for Mohs procedures, two in-house laboratories, and a larger Aesthetic & Laser Center.

“Our growth has allowed us to dream bigger and build a space that truly reflects our mission,” said founder and board-certified dermatologist Dr. Jenny Sobera. “Every detail of the new location was designed with our patients in mind.”

The provider team now includes four board-certified dermatologists, three physician assistants, a nurse practitioner, three licensed aestheticians, and a body sculpting specialist, supported by more than 70 staff members. The practice has also expanded its LABL Studio retail boutique, offering new product lines and educational opportunities.

A community ribbon cutting will be held in September. For more information, visit villagedermatology.net.