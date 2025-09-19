Village Dermatology ribbon cutting

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce. Village Dermatology staff, Mountain Brook city and chamber officials, and patrons celebrate the practice’s new location with a ribbon cutting at 14 Office Park Circle.

Village Dermatology has officially opened the doors to its new flagship office at 14 Office Park Circle in Mountain Brook. The practice, part of the Forefront Dermatology network, welcomed patients to the state-of-the-art facility Aug. 11 and celebrated with a community ribbon cutting in September.

Founded in 2008 by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Jenny Oakes Sobera, Village Dermatology has grown steadily over the years. The relocation reflects that growth, offering more space and expanded services in a modern, patient-focused environment.

“Our growth has allowed us to dream bigger and build a space that truly reflects our mission,” Sobera said. “Every detail of the new location was designed with our patients in mind. From easier access and a more comfortable experience to a larger facility that allows us to expand our services and better support the complete skin health journey.”

The new 14,000-square-foot facility features a medical suite with 16 patient rooms, a surgical suite with six treatment rooms, and seven rooms dedicated to the Aesthetic & Laser Center. It also includes in-house laboratories, a surgical lounge, private consultation areas, and mid-century modern design filled with natural light.

Patients will find convenient access from Highway 280 and Cahaba Road along with improved parking. A coffee station and work spaces are included in the reception lounge, while a fountain welcomes visitors outside the entrance.

In addition to dermatology and Mohs surgery, the practice has expanded its aesthetic offerings. LABL Studio, formerly the Skin for Life Boutique, now anchors the first floor with retail skincare products, education and events.

“This new home represents an exciting chapter for us, one where we can continue to grow, connect, and care for our patients in meaningful ways,” Sobera said.

For more information, visit villagedermatology.net.