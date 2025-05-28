Village Press celebrates 60 years in business

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Village Press has been serving the Mountain Brook community since 1965.

Village Press, a high-end stationary store, celebrated 60 years serving the Mountain Brook community with a ribbon cutting last week.

Located at 2710 Cahaba Rd, the store opened in 1965. Patsy Howard, long-time stationer and the current owner, bought the store in 1997, becoming the business' fourth owner.

Village Press sells stationery from national companies such as Crane, Arzberger, Carlson Craft, Caspari and Embossed Graphics to clients including brides, businesses and individuals.