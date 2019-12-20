Watkins Branch Bourbon and Brasserie to open in early January

× Expand Sam Chandler Watkins Branch Bourbon and Brasserie will open in the former Icehouse space at 2708 Culver Road in early January.

JP Holland, owner of Fig Tree in Cahaba Heights, plans to open a chef-driven bar in Mountain Brook Village in early January. Watkins Branch Bourbon and Brasserie will take residence in the former Icehouse space at 2708 Culver Road.

“I’m from Atlanta, and there’s a really amazing food scene going on in Atlanta—just like Birmingham has an amazing food scene—but we’re missing a couple of things,” Holland said, “and we decided to do a chef-driven bar because I think that’s something we don’t have.”

Watkins Branch will carry about 35 bourbons when it opens, with hopes of doubling its inventory over time. It also will offer an array of cocktails that bar manager and beverage director Lauren McDonald said are influenced by the 20th century prohibition era in France.

As for the food, Holland said dishes will be hyper-seasonal, range in size and change with demand.

“We’re really trying to get as super simple or as super complicated as we want,” he said. “As far as that, we have some dishes that are super simple that just soothe your soul.”

They include an elk burger, farm burger—made from cows raised locally in Warrior— and classic steak frites, which features bearnaise sauce and truffle fries.

“I want our guests to feel comfortable to be able to speak to me or him and say, ‘Hey, this is what I want to see,’” said Alex Johnson, Watkins Branch executive chef.

Holland said he’s always enjoyed brasseries, which in France are a step above a bistro, and thought one would be a good fit for Mountain Brook. Watkins Branch will seat 24 people inside and about 20 outside.

“A lot of restaurants operate as a machine,” Holland said. “This is an experience.”

Under the guidance of general manager Justin Church, Watkins Branch will open seven days per week at 3 p.m., though Holland said he plans to begin serving brunch in the spring.

Cocktails will generally range from $9 to $13, and food will range from $12 to $30.

For more information, search @watkinsbranch on Instagram.

A full story about Watkins Branch Bourbon and Brasserie will appear in the February edition of Village Living.