Winn-Dixie near Crestline to close as company exits Alabama

The Winn-Dixie located at 4476 Montevallo Road will close, the company said.

Winn-Dixie will close its store at 4476 Montevallo Road, near the Crestline area of Mountain Brook, as part of the company’s broader exit from Alabama and other Southern markets.

The location is one of 18 stores across the state that will close or transition to new ownership by early 2026, according to parent company Southeastern Grocers. While four Alabama stores have been sold to other grocery brands, no buyer has been confirmed for the Montevallo Road site.

In the same announcement, the company said it will rebrand as The Winn-Dixie Company and concentrate operations in Florida, where it was founded nearly a century ago.

“This decision allows us to grow where our roots run deepest,” said CEO Anthony Hucker, calling the changes difficult but necessary.

Winn-Dixie has had a long-standing presence in the Southeast, with a loyal customer base drawn to its regional products and neighborhood-style stores. The company has not released a closing date for the Montevallo Road location.