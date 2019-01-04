Women in Business: Allison Fowlkes - Therapy South Crestline

× Expand Allison Fowlkes, TherapySouth Crestline

Allison Fowlkes had a passion for physical therapy from an early age.

“I got interested in physical therapy when I was 10 years old,” Fowlkes said. “My sister broke her arm, and she had to start going to physical therapy for rehabilitation.”

After earning a master’s degree in physical therapy from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Fowlkes began her career in physical therapy. She followed one of her colleagues and joined the Crestline office of TherapySouth.

Working with a small private practice is something Fowlkes enjoys because she feels that she is able to work for what she believes in.

“It’s just nice being able to be part of something [and to] create something that we all [stand] for, which is hands-on care and putting our employees and patients first,” Fowlkes said.

Fowlkes said she has also had the opportunity for ownership in TherapySouth, which she describes as “icing on the cake.”

“There are not many females who are physical therapy business owners,” Fowlkes said. “I think that there are opportunities out there, [but] it’s hard to balance being a mom, a wife, a physical therapist and a business owner.”

For any woman who wants to someday be a physical therapy business owner, Fowlkes said having the right attitude can make a big difference.

“If you have an entrepreneurial spirit [and] owning a business is what you want to do, you can dream big and accomplish your goals,” Fowlkes said. “Every job that you have, treat it like it is your practice.”

► WHERE: 205 Country Club Park

► CALL: 871-0777

► WEBSITE: therapysouth.net

Sponsored content