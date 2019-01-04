Women in Business: Dr. Melissa Miller, Dr. Julie Grimes — Altadena Valley Animal Clinic

× Expand Altadena Valley Animal Clinic

Dr. Julie Grimes has treated every pet that has come into Altadena Valley Animal Clinic like it was her own since she took over the clinic in 1995.

After falling in love with animals at a young age, the veterinarian attended Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine. Twenty years later, Dr. Melissa Miller joined her after also graduating from Auburn’s esteemed veterinary school.

The pair has a deep passion for pets and offers services that take care of them from puppyhood or kittenhood through the geriatric years, including vaccines and wellness care.

“I love to see puppies and kittens for their first check up and help the new owners formulate a health care plan for their new family addition,” Grimes said.

Although both women are experienced veterinarians, they realize that compassion overrides their knowledge when they are talking with families.

“Clients don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care,” Miller said. “Knowledge of veterinary medicine, of course, is critical to success, but also presenting that knowledge and expertise in a kind, compassionate and digestible manner for clients is equally as important.”

Grimes has learned this lesson and wants to be a role model for other women in business. “Being a successful woman in business means believing in yourself, having an optimistic mindset and being an example for young girls to see that following their dreams, along with hard work, will bring them happiness,” she said.

► WHERE: 2898 Acton Road

► CALL: 967-7383

► WEBSITE: altadenavalleyanimalclinic.com

Sponsored content