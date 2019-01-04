Women in Business: ARC Realty's Gallery Brokers

× Expand ARC Realty Gallery Brokers

ARC Realty’s Gallery Brokers office in Mountain Brook Village was created to be an inspiring space featuring revolving art collections. While the decor reflects the latest trends in interior design, three of the women who work here take a timeless approach to the art of selling real estate. The elegant, professional space has quickly morphed into a home for some of ARC Realty’s top producers, grounded in the heart of Mountain Brook Village and having the ability to collaborate on ideas and share resources.

Brooke Wahl

“What sets Gallery Brokers apart is our commitment to the highest level of service,” says Brooke Wahl, the agent responsible for finding the Cahaba Road location and shaping the strategies for the Gallery Brokers brand.

Brooke, a fourth-generation real estate agent, was named Alabama’s No. 1Real Estate Agent Under 30 and a Top Influencer in 2018.

“I often work with people moving into this area with UAB, and I enjoy showcasing all our city offers. It’s a privilege assisting clients with something as significant as finding a home, deserving my best efforts and enthusiasm.”

Stacy Flippen

Stacy Flippen stays actively involved in the communities where she helps people buy or sell a home.

“I’ve lived in the same neighborhood for 17 years,” she says. “Listening to a family’s priorities and understanding what’s happening throughout the market is what helps me make the right connections for clients.”

Prior to her career in real estate, Stacy ran her own successful retail company.

“Managing multiple priorities while paying close attention to details is critical in any business, but especially for something as life-changing as finding your home,” she says.

Misty Joseph

In the 16 years Misty Joseph has been a Realtor, she’s earned referrals and repeat business from many of her clients.

“She thinks out of the box so that everyone involved — buyer and seller — win,” clients Dennis and Stephanie McMillian said. “She communicates quickly, regardless if the news is positive or negative. Misty will always be our Realtor.”

Misty specializes in downsizing and believes finding a new home or condo should be an enjoyable experience.

“My process is designed to help clients make the right decision,” she says, “while relieving the pressures of what can seem like an overwhelming task.”

► WHERE: 2718 Cahaba Road, Mountain Brook Village

► CALL: 969-8910

► WEBSITE: arcrealtyco.com

Sponsored content