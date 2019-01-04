Women in Business: Becky Sorrell - Ritch's Pharmacy

× Expand Becky Sorrell, Ritch's Pharmacy

“A pharmacist’s advice can make life-changing alterations in the lives of patients, resulting in pharmacists being one of the most trusted healthcare professionals in the industry,” said Becky Sorrell of Ritch’s Pharmacy.

As an independent pharmacy serving the communities of Mountain Brook, Homewood and Vestavia Hills since 1947, the connection between Ritch’s Pharmacy and their customers runs much deeper than filling prescriptions.

“Our patients are our greatest ambassadors. When they share news about our pharmacy services with others, it’s a truly exciting honor,” Sorrell said.

The team at Ritch’s Pharmacy is dedicated to providing customers with health care services that are customized to meet their needs.

“I love the lifelong relationships we have with members of our community. Being consistently available to them through the years allows us to cultivate the relationships that help us provide them with better care,” Sorrell said.

Medication therapy management is a service provided by the pharmacy that aims to help people better understand their health conditions and how to optimize drug therapy for improved outcomes. The pharmacy also provides wellness screenings, medical equipment, travel vaccines and immunizations.

“Immunizations are really important to community health. We should prevent the diseases we can and treat the rest. It’s also important to remember that immunizations are not just for your personal benefit, but you’re also protecting the people around you,” Sorrell said.

► WHERE: 2714 Cahaba Road

► CALL: 871-1141

► WEBSITE: ritchspharmacy.com

