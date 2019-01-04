Women in Business: Betsy Dreher - Ray & Poynor Properties

× Expand Betsy Dreher, Ray & Poynor

For Betsy Dreher, the real estate business has always been a family affair.

“My father was a commercial Realtor, and I got my license when I worked for him in college,” Betsy said.

Betsy joined Ray & Poynor Properties when it opened its office in 2010. Since then, she has worked hard to make each of her clients feel like they’re part of the family, too.

“I love what I do, and I take on my clients as friends,” Betsy said. “Finding the right home for my clients is extremely satisfying, as well as helping them sell when they’re ready. It’s a tremendous decision for all ages, and I care that my clients have a smooth transaction.”

And the personal satisfaction that follows a successful transaction supports Betsy’s belief that having happy clients is the most important thing.

Betsy enjoys spending time with her clients and sharing her knowledge of the Mountain Brook community that she’s grown up in.

“I am and always have been a people person, and I can’t think of a career that would give me a better opportunity to interact with clients,” she said.

Living and working in Birmingham her entire life, Betsy’s experience goes far beyond her 17 years in real estate.

“I have lived in this community and was educated here,” she said. “My three children and their families live within walking distance of me, and we are all very involved in the many activities that are offered around us.”

► WHERE: 2629 Cahaba Road

► CALL: 936-5971

► WEBSITE: raypoynor.com

