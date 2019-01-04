Women in Business: Callie Hill, Nina Rusert - Gold Star Mortgage

× Expand Gold Star Mortgage

Callie Hill and Nina Rusert have developed a reputation as experts in the mortgage industry and pride themselves on providing outstanding customer service.

With more than 33 years of combined experience, their reputation has led to an extensive referral base comprised of previous clients, real estate agents, financial advisors, and other trusted professionals.

“We decided to use our knowledge and expertise to create a superior mortgage experience for these clients and brought Gold Star Mortgage to Birmingham. Best of all, we are able to make important decisions quickly on a local level, which is crucial in an ever changing housing market,” they said.

Callie and Nina know that mortgages aren’t always simple. They make sure each client is able to take advantage of the very best loan program for them and that the process is smooth, easy and enjoyable. Gold Star offers an extensive portfolio of loan programs to choose from that are not always offered anywhere else. They also offer a FastPass Approval, which allows their clients to close faster than ever before and win the home they want in competitive bidding wars.

Also an industry leader in technology, Gold Star streamlines the mortgage process, providing convenience for their clients and communicating pertinent information to real estate agents and borrowers in real-time fashion.

“We help people achieve their homeownership goals,” they said. “Our motto is ‘Your Home Is Where Our Heart Is,’ and that’s how we serve our clients. It’s not just a transaction. It’s about improving our client’s lives. We love knowing that what we do is truly making a positive impact on others.”

NMLS #3446

► WHERE: 2367 LakesideDrive, Suite A-2

► CALL: 407-4104

► WEBSITE: GoldStarAL.com

Sponsored content