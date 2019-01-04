Women in Business: Carolyn Harbert - Wild Things Flowers & Curiosities

× Expand Wild Things Flowers & Curiosities

Nestled in an almost hidden spot behind SoHo Square in downtown Homewood, Wild Things Flowers & Curiosities is a quaint floral boutique offering home decor accents, gifts and candles, as well as floral arrangements, workshops, event design and more.

Owner Carolyn Harbert earned her degree in graphic design at Auburn and then landed a position at an advertising agency in Atlanta. Following a move to Birmingham, Harbert established Wild Things — her dream shop — to sell fresh flower arrangements and other trinkets to pepper throughout a home or to brighten someone’s day.

“Our favorite part of our first year has been sharing our passion with others,” Harbert said. “We have loved teaching workshops to help people better their at-home arranging skills, and have loved seeing smiles on faces when we deliver arrangements.”

Harbert is proud to own and operate a boutique that can be a creative outlet for local shoppers.

“Birmingham is a thriving, up-and-coming small city,” Harbert said. “I wanted people to be curious and come in for a lot of reasons, not just for flowers,” Harbert said about Wild Things.

To mark its one-year anniversary, Wild Things will host a celebration on Jan. 26. Customers are invited to come and enjoy Homewood Bagel Co. bagels, mimosas and 30-percent off the entire store.

“What a year it has been! We have had so much fun getting to know the Birmingham community and can’t thank our clients enough for their support and business,” Harbert said.

► WHERE: 2815B 18th St. S.

► CALL: 703-8821

► WEBSITE: wildthingsbhm.com

Sponsored content