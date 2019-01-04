Women in Business: Cathy Rogoff, ARC Realty

× Expand Cathy Rogoff, ARC Realty

Thinking of selling your house this spring? Cathy Rogoff says it’s a great time to do it.

Cathy Rogoff, a Realtor with ARC Realty, says she would love to help you through the process.

She’s known for her outstanding customer service and making it easy for a seller from beginning to end.

Her team of four will go into a house and guide you throughout the process.

“We do the staging and facilitate any work that needs to be completed — painters, electricians, roofers. We take care of it so you don’t have to,” Rogoff said. “Most people are blown away when they see what we can do. We go above and beyond what other agents do.“

She said they are able to help in a big way because they can save sellers a lot of unnecessary expenses.

“People often think they should do more to their house than they should, so it’s always a good idea to get us in there before you start doing updates,” Rogoff said.

“Some things don’t need to be done — they are not going to get you a return or help you sell it, so why spend the money? We want to help you know exactly where you should focus your attention and your cash.”

This is Rogoff’s expertise, and she thrives on protecting her people, she said.

“I love everything about it — it’s fun,” she said. “I love meeting people. I love helping people. I love the process. When it comes to buying and selling their home, it’s the most money that anybody is going to ever spend on anything in their life, and so I want to make it the best experience out there.”

Another one of her favorite parts of the job is to help companies with relocations when they are recruiting new hires from other cities.

“I love showing and selling people on BIRMINGHAM,” Rogoff said. “It’s the easiest thing in the world to bring people here when they see what our city has to offer.” Her success with recruiting for UAB and other companies continue to keep Rogoff busy as well as referrals from existing clients.

She has lived in Birmingham her whole life, and she’s knowledgeable about the city and real estate, with more than 23 years experience. She’s a wife, mother, grandmother, a trustworthy friend — and she would love to be your Realtor.

“I don’t see how it could get much better than to show new people around the place that I have called home my entire life,” she said. “Be it companies, buyers, sellers or first-time homebuyers, I’d love to help you walk through that process.”

► WHERE: 4274 Cahaba Heights Court, Suite 200

► CALL: 266-5944

► EMAIL: crogoff.arcrealtyco.com

