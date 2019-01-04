Women in Business: Elizabeth Adams, Ex Voto Vintage

× Expand Elizabeth Adams, Ex Voto Vintage

When you visit Ex Voto Vintage, you will find one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces on display designed around antiques that have been given a new story. From limited edition jewelry to custom engraving, Ex Voto offers timeless, exquisite pieces. Customers can also experience a small, charming boutique shopping experience that offers excellent hospitality and customer service.

The business came to be when owner Elizabeth Adams lost her 4-year-old daughter to pediatric brain cancer. Adams began painting and making collages. Over time, this extended to making and selling distinctive jewelry.

Ex Voto is the only female-owned, single designer jewelry company that supports pediatric brain cancer research while creating modern jewelry from vintage elements. A portion of each sale to goes to pediatric brain cancer research.

All jewelry is made in the United States and is free of lead, cadmium and nickel.

“This ensures that all jewelry is non-toxic for your skin, which is an important consideration that people often don’t realize,” Adams said.

Ex Voto also sells a variety of necklaces, lockets, bracelets, rings, earrings, key fobs, jewelry dishes, handbags, scarves, candles and more. There are also gifts for men such as rings, pocket squares, cuff links and wallets.

“My favorite service we offer is our custom engraving,” Adams said. “We can take your heirloom pendant and give it a new life when we add it to one of our necklace bases. Our sales associates are trained as style consultants for your vintage piece.”

The store also offers online shopping with in-store pickup.

“Most styles are available for same-day pickup in store,” Adams said. “So you can shop online any time through the day, then quickly drop by and pick up your gift wrapped and ready. This makes shopping that much easier.”

One of Adams’ favorite parts of her business is meeting people and fostering new relationships. Being able to help a customer find the perfect gift for every generation of women in her life is one of the most rewards parts of Adams’ job.

“I love how Ex Voto appeals across generations. Whether it is a customer’s mother, sister or daughter,Ex Voto has something for everyone,” Adams said.

Adams also enjoys the opportunity to be a woman in business.

“To me, being a woman in business means that my daughter and my nieces have me as a living example that women in this country have the opportunity to take their God-given talents and use them to not only support their family but to give back to charity, as well,” Adams said.

Being a woman in business, Adams explained, has opened her eyes to many obstacles women face.

“I often experience vulnerability in situations,” Adams said. “I suppose my eyes have been opened to specific threats facing my gender alone. I have never stopped to consider that vulnerability could act as a boundary to women wanting to run their own business.”

Adams looks forward to the expansion of Ex Voto Vintage.

“I hope to develop a website shopping experience that feels as personal as our brick and mortar shopping experiences,” Adams said.

► WHERE: 2402 Canterbury Road

► CALL: 538-7301

► WEBSITE: exvotovintage.com

