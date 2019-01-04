Women in Business: Hillary Weiss — LAH Real Estate

× Expand Hillary Weiss, LAH Real Estate

Hillary Weiss has spent almost all of her life in the Mountain Brook area, so choosing a career as a real estate agent specializing in Mountain Brook and Homewood was the perfect fit for her.

Growing up in Mountain Brook not only makes Weiss enjoy her job that much more, but it has provided her with a detailed knowledge of the over-the-mountain area.

Weiss is a real estate agent for LAH Real Estate, Inc. She provides a full range of real estate services to clients looking to buy or sell homes, including relocation services. Weiss assists clients every step of the way, whether they are listing their home or starting their search, all the way to the closing table.

“I am in this business because I love seeing people fall in love with a home for themselves and their family,” Weiss said. “A home is such an important commitment. I want everyone I serve to truly love their home.”

The most rewarding part of real estate, she said, is meeting new people and discovering what they are looking for in a home.

“I take the time to really understand their needs as if they are part of my family,” she said.

Every experience is different, but she thoroughly enjoys each one.

“I enjoy seeing new homes enter the market, especially when it may fit the needs of a client who is currently searching for the perfect place,” Weiss said.

► WHERE: 1760 Oxmoor Road

► CALL: 876-3052

► WEBSITE: lahrealestate.com/agents/hillary-weiss/

