Women in Business: Isabelle Lawson, Catherine Pewitt, Kathy Harris and Lucie Haynes - RealtySouth

Lucie Haynes, Kathy Harris, Catherine Pewitt and Isabelle Lawson are all successful Realtors with decades of experience between them. In their work with RealtySouth in the Mountain Brook area, they are competitors, but they are also good friends who love seeing each other succeed.

Working closely together, these women network, motivate, market properties and support each other daily.

“Having smart, trustworthy, hardworking and genuine friends in the business is invaluable to our success,” Lucie Haynes said.

“When we work together, we make a strong team and support each other in every way — which ultimately benefits our clients,” Catherine Pewitt said.

“A mentor of mine, when I got in the business almost 20 years ago, said that you have to surround yourself with successful people to be successful,” Haynes said. “These three successful women, who also happen to be old friends, have certainly helped me to be successful in my career.”

“Being dedicated and driven is vital to maintaining success in real estate sales. Working with colleagues that are supportive, encouraging and equally excited for my accomplishments is a wonderful benefit which keeps me motivated,” Isabelle Lawson said.

“My 12 years as a legal assistant and recruitment coordinator provided a natural transition into real estate by combining my love of our community with a passion to work through negotiations,” Kathy Harris added.

Being successful in real estate is rewarding on many levels. The relationships that develop are a definite perk of the job. “Getting to know my clients is key to helping them reach their goals,” Harris said.

Haynes has been in the real estate business for almost 20 years. “Before becoming a Realtor, I was a litigation paralegal at one of Birmingham’s largest defense firms for nine years,” she said.

This experience taught her a great deal about contracts, organization, attention to details, deadlines and resolving conflict, according to Haynes.

“I am my brand, so I try to be my best self for my clients,” Pewitt said. Building relationships so that she fully understands what clients want, need and can afford is key, according to Pewitt.

“I will go the extra mile to help them prepare their house to sell and find that new one that is just right,” she said.

These four women take the challenges that come with their job in stride. “Being a woman in business helps me provide for my family, and I hope it inspires my daughters and other women to pursue what they love,” Pewitt said.

“Throughout my career I’ve been fortunate to be surrounded by successful people who have contributed to my success. As a mother of three children, I hope I’ve been a positive role model for them as they embark upon their own ambitions,” Harris said.

“It is very rewarding that my sons have been able to see me work hard in this challenging industry their entire life,” Lawson said. “I hope my ambitions and performance will be a motivating factor in their life journey for success and happiness.”

