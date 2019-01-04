Women in Business: Dr. Jenny Sobera - Village Dermatology

× Expand Village Dermatology

When Jenny Sobera was nearing the end of her studies at the University of Alabama School of Medicine, she did a rotation in dermatology and realized she’d found her calling.

“I loved it. I knew it was meant for me,” she said.

So with that new passion, Sobera became a board-certified dermatologist and moved to Fairhope to join a successful practice in 2006. Two years later, she brought those skills back to Mountain Brook — her hometown — and started Village Dermatology.

“We started with myself and four employees and have grown the business over the past 10 years,” Sobera said.

Village Dermatology is a state-of-the-art medical facility and offers a robust line of products and services. Sobera herself is an expert in living skin cells and can treat conditions of all kinds, whether medically necessary or cosmetic in nature. She has a calm and approachable manner and can address needs like acne, skin cancer, warts, aging skin, excess hair and unwanted fat. All procedures are performed in office.

“We perform a wide range of cosmetic procedures like Botox, microneedling, laser treatment and leg vein treatment,” Sobera said.

They have aestheticians and body sculpting specialists, and they also offer facials.

And through that range of treatments, Sobera gets to do what she loves the most: caring for a diverse set of patients as their needs change over the years.

“I love dermatology because I get to care for all ages and care for whole families,” she said.

One particularly special thing she offers at Village Dermatology is a standalone skincare shop on the main floor of their building, the Skin for Life Boutique.

“We have a full-time staff of skincare experts who are ready to help people with their skincare needs,” Sobera said. “It’s a walk-up shop — you don’t have to have a prescription or an appointment to shop there — and we sell many lines of skincare and even some gifts.”

Mountain Brook residents now have a place to buy quality makeup, she said. And one of their “new, fun things” is their recent partnership with Trish McEvoy Cosmetics. They’re one of only a few places in the Birmingham area that carries those products.

Sobera loves being able to provide that for area residents. She also loves making Village Dermatology a place where people can get the best care possible.

“One of the things that sets us apart as a business is that we invest a lot in employee development. We are very strong with that,” said Sobera, who is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology, the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery, the Alabama Dermatology Society and the Women’s Dermatologic Society.

They have well trained employees who get additional development annually, and they use the Gallup StrengthFinder with the staff, too.

“When your staff is really well taken care of and really engaged, that leads to better employee satisfaction and ultimately better patient care,” Sobera said.

► WHERE: 2900 Cahaba Road

► CALL: 877-9773

► WEBSITE: villagedermatology.net

