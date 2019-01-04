Women in Business: Julie Harris, Rebecca Crowther - Ray & Poynor

× Expand Julie Harris & Rebecca Crowther

Meet the Harris team. Julie Harris and Rebecca Crowther are celebrating their first anniversary as a dynamic duo.

During her time at Mountain Brook High School, Rebecca spent her summers babysitting for the Harris family. Rebecca would keep Julie’s three children while Julie was working hard establishing her Real Estate Career.

Now with 15 years under her belt, Julie is a valuable mentor for Rebecca.

“Watching Julie enjoy Real Estate, I knew that was what I wanted to do,” Rebecca said. After graduating from The University of Alabama, Rebecca got her Real Estate license and joined Ray and Poynor Properties.

“She has all the qualities it takes to succeed,” says Julie.

Julie and Rebecca partnered up to form the Harris team at the start of 2018. They knew they would benefit each other because of the different qualities each would bring to the table in order to form a strong team.

Rebecca is detailed oriented focusing on the mechanics while Julie can spend more time in the field assisting and advising her clients where she excels.

“With Julie’s extensive experience within the market, she is confident in what she does and is extremely personable with everyone she meets,” says Rebecca.

Julie depends on Rebecca to keep every detail in order so that their business is efficient.

“Rebecca runs a tight ship,” says Julie. “She is well organized and always thinks three steps ahead.”

From staging your home to photography and marketing, the team has a resource who can help with all aspects of the home sales process.

“We strive to ensure the best experience possible for sellers and buyers knowing that this is a huge investment,” says Julie. “Buying and selling a home is life changing, having the right people during the process is invaluable. What we enjoy most about Real estate is our clients and the relationships that we build with them during the process. We love what we do and are passionate about our clients’ success.”

► WHERE: 2629 Cahaba Road

► CALL: 563-5049

► WEBSITE: raypoynor.com/agent/rebecca-crowther/

