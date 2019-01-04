Women in Business: Katrina Porter Designs

× Expand Katrina Porter Designs

If you’ve had experience redesigning or building your own home, then you’re aware of how much time it takes to put together perfect plans. Katrina Porter Designs will erase the overwhelming frustration of waiting for designs and construction to start on your home.

With more than 22 years of experience, owner Katrina Porter has designed “hundreds upon hundreds of kitchens, bathrooms and other spaces” for clients. Most of the design plans that Porter creates are finished within three weeks. The designer credits this efficiency to her first boss. “I had a phenomenal first boss. She was practical in her design sense, efficient and she worked at an accurate and fast pace,” Porter said.

Now, Katrina Porter Designs is able to prepare complete design packages with floor plans, elevations and finish schedules so that neither the client nor the construction team will be in the dark.

“It provides a picture of the outcome for each party to better understand the end result. Construction is not streamlined and is far from perfect,” she said. “Having a designer help make decisions, brainstorm and troubleshoot ideas keeps construction moving forward.”

Building houses is not the only assembling that Porter and her design team promote. The support of women business owners and leaders helps Katrina Porter Designs to overcome current obstacles as well as innovate new ideas.

“I surround myself with other female business owners to share experiences, frustrations, as well as encourage and build up,” Porter said.

