Women in Business: Kibbe Jones, Lillian Dunaway - Swann Lake Stables

Kibbe Jones and Lillian Dunaway take pride in the unique transformations that take place at Swann Lake Stables. Each wedding at the stables offers brides and their families a special experience that will create lasting memories.

“We like catering the experience for each bride. We’ve had weddings as small at 10 people to as large to 350. We always try to work directly with our clients to make sure their event is perfect,” Jones said.

The event venue has a rich history: the property was originally owned by the famous Birmingham businessman Theodore Swann. Swann constructed a barn where the current stables are, but it eventually fell into disrepair.

In 2001, current owners Marjorie and Alex Jones tore down the barn and replaced it with today’s horse boarding facility that is used solely as an event venue. The property is located on the edge of the Little Cahaba River and has a stone patio directly on the river, offering groups spectacular photo opportunities.

The family-owned venue is within Birmingham city limits, making it easy for guests to access the coveted country-rustic atmosphere very close to home. Jones and Dunaway strive to provide this kind of accessibility and ease in every part of the planning process.

Both women see their youth an asset in the wedding industry. Having been brides recently themselves, they understand how important these weddings are to their clients.

“We work extra hard to earn our clients trust, and we want our venue to provide the perfect setting for brides and grooms to be creative and enjoy having a beautiful event that they will always cherish,” Jones said. “We have learned that young people in our business must work even harder to prove their worth. We strive to treat every person we deal with respectfully and honestly.”

Even though Jones and Dunaway are young, they have learned important lessons that dictate the way they run Swann Lake Stables. “For us, as young women with our own families, having the opportunity to run our own business has meant that no one thing defines us,” Jones said. “We can be not only wives and mothers, but also have the ability to run a successful business. We have the freedom to do it all. We also love that our business provides people with a wonderful lasting event that they will remember for years to come.”

This lingering memory sets the standard for the duo’s benchmark of success: happy clients. “Once an event has happened and we receive a review, call, email telling us that we did a good job, that’s when we feel successful. Our success is defined by our clients’ experience at their event,” Jones said.

Swann Lake Stables is not only in the wedding event business but also caters to a variety of events as well, including rehearsal dinners, parties, corporate events and religious retreats.

“We love working one-on-one with each group and making it a memorable and easy experience,” Jones said.

► WHERE: 4291 Sicard Hollow Road

► CALL: 527-7765

► WEBSITE: swannlakestables.com

Sponsored content