Women in Business: Margaret O'Bryant - Primrose School at Liberty Park

Margaret O’Bryant opened Primrose School at Liberty Park in June 2010. The school is a leader in providing premier early education and care to children and families in the United States.

O’Bryant learned about the Primrose School franchise when she lived in Atlanta and decided to enroll her two children at the school. She quickly realized her children were receiving high-quality care while being educated.

The experience was enough to convince O’Bryant to look for franchise opportunities. She moved to Birmingham to open the location at Liberty Park.

The Primrose-exclusive Balanced Learning approach is created from the best early education wisdom, balancing purposeful play with nurturing guidance from teachers to encourage curiosity, creativity, confidence and compassion.

The approach builds on each skill to learn the next one comes naturally, and learning becomes so much fun. Before you know it, you have a confident child who loves learning.

Many parents agree that finding the right child care provider can be a nerve-wracking process, according to O’Bryant. Even when you’ve found the right provider, it can still be difficult to leave your child in someone else’s care. But forming a good relationship with your child’s teachers and child care team can help bring you peace of mind and even improve your child’s learning experience.

“Our goal is to provide more opportunities for families to enroll their children in an environment where they know their children will be engaged and educated,” O’Bryant said.

► WHERE: 1800 Urban Center Parkway

► CALL: 969-8202

► WEBSITE: primroselibertypark.com

