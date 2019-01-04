Women in Business: Sheri Corey, Style & Stitch

× Expand Sheri Corey, Sew Sheri Designs

Sheri Corey learned to sew from her mother at a very young age and enjoyed using fabric to make dresses for her dolls. With a desire to stay home with her children and still help to provide for her family, she left her nursing job to start Sew Sheri Designs.

Since 1991, Corey has garnered more than 26 years of experience in operating a workroom that offers fabric options for interior and exterior home designs. In July 2018, she changed the name to Style & Stitch, encompassing the wide variety of services the new brand offers.

“We have a full service workroom in which we are able to construct window treatments, bedding, pillows, cushions and slipcovers. We also help with curtain hardware, decorating needs, color consultation, furniture placement and styling,” Corey said.

The custom workroom is certified for interior design, meaning that Corey and her staff are readily able to inform customers about the best fabrics for each particular job and the industry’s national safety standards.

Corey takes pride in running Style & Stitch. The one-stop shop makes customers’ home beautification process easy and pleasant, and she enjoys knowing that she is not only providing for her family, but is also helping those who seek expertise.

“In the early days it was the appreciation to be able to bring an income to the family while being present in the lives of my children,” Corey said. “Today there is fulfillment in helping clients and providing opportunity to my employees.”

► WHERE: 1722 28th Avenue South, Homewood

► CALL: 879-8278

► WEBSITE: sewsheri.com

Sponsored content