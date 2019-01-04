Women in Business: Susan and Betsy Wall - LAH Real Estate

× Expand Susan and Betsy Wall

The mother-daughter team Susan and Betsy Wall credit their professional success to having a relationship based business.

Building relationships first helps them become their clients’ friend and advocate.

“We place great value on that relationship and take care of them in the process,” Susan said.

Their 36 years combined experience provides a broad understanding of the market and specific knowledge of the transaction process.

The pair have become known for their integrity, positive attitude, co-operative spirit and high level of professionalism that results in satisfied clients time and time again.

Susan and Betsy stop at nothing to deliver the highest level of service.

“Nothing is more enjoyable than helping people find the perfect home and facilitate a positive experience. Our job isn’t finished until we have achieved a successful and smooth closing,” Susan said.

“It is so gratifying to help clients find a home they love and confirm they’ve made the best financial decision,” Betsy said.

Their greatest honor is found in the multitude of testimonials that attest to their extraordinary customer service, exceptional marketing and aggressive negotiating skills.

► WHERE: 2850 Cahaba Road, Suite 200

► CALL: For Susan 901-6725, or for Betsy 901-0049

