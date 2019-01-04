Women in Business: Susanne Stewart, Carlee Arnold and Penny Evans - Lunchbox Express

× Expand Lunchbox Express

Anyone stepping foot inside the kitchen of Lunch Box Express should expect to be treated like family. Given that three generations are represented in co-owners Penny Evans, Susanne Stewart and Carlee Arnold, kitchen guests should be prepared to work.

The brightly packaged meals, tied with their signature bow, have been a staple at lunch meetings, conferences, backyard birthday parties and family gatherings throughout Homewood for more than 20 years.

“As women in business, we understand that it’s all about the presentation. We pride ourselves in being creative, so the color of the napkin tied to each lunch box actually indicates what type of sandwich the box contains. Of course we also label each box, but our customers tell us all the time how easy the napkins make it to divide up group orders.”

The made-to-order gourmet meals may taste familiar to Southside locals, as many are from Back Alley Restaurant. Stewart owned and operated the Cobb Lane eatery until closing it in the mid-1990s to focus on her young family.

“I think I lasted about three or four years before looking at my mom (Penny Evans) and asking if she was ready to start something new. And you probably couldn’t even do this now, but Mom and I started this business by packing lunchboxes and selling them door to door,” Stewart said.

Evans is the matriarch of the trio and no stranger to the commercial kitchen, having worked for her own mother when she owned and operated Marshie’s Inc. bakery.

Evans said: “You really get to know your kids and your family well, working that closely with them. It’s such a blessing.”

Arnold, the youngest of the women, said: “I have memories from when I was younger, when I’d be at the kitchen for whatever reason and my mom and grandma would be pulling together orders. They’d push the boxes toward me and ask me to start tying bows. I never in a million years dreamed I’d end up doing it as an adult.”

“When Carlee came back from the University of Alabama with her marketing degree, it was an absolute game-changer for the business,” Stewart said. “She built a website, set us up for online orders, got us on social media and business just grew like crazy.”

With almost 20 varieties of gourmet wraps, sandwiches and salads to choose from, the menu includes something for everyone. All items are made fresh daily, including salsa, salads, cookies and more. Orders can be placed by phone or online. Pick-up and delivery options are available, as well as party trays and catering set up.

From Marshie’s to Lunch Box Express, the family is in their fourth generation of feeding the Birmingham area. Though the marketing methods may have changed, the dedication to quality continues.

In November, Arnold gave birth to her first child, a girl. Among the “oohs and aahs” over the newest family member, Stewart was overheard saying, “I hope she can tie a bow.”

► WHERE: 1719 27th Terrace S.

► CALL: 871-7901 or 585-7577

► WEBSITE: lunchboxex.com

