Women in Government: City of Mountain Brook

Suzan Doidge, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director

Doidge has been with the chamber for 10 years. In her role, she is an advocate for business owners and employers in the community and works to develop strategic partnerships between members, city government, schools and community leaders. The chamber has a mission of providing a prosperous environment for its members’ success.

During her tenure, she has seen growth in membership, and Mountain Brook has been voted a Top 10 city to do business in.

“My favorite part of the job is working with people in the community,” she said.

Janet Forbes, Assistant to the City Manager

Forbes has worked with the City Manager for three years, assisting in the day-to-day business of the city, residents’ request and complaints and working with the department heads to handle those requests. She coordinates the mayor’s correspondence, meetings and special events.

“Our employees truly care about this city and strive every day to keep the city safe and clean and handle any issues that arise,” Forbes said.

Her favorite part of her job is helping the community and seeing projects completed. She enjoys attending city functions and being “behind the scenes” of what goes on to make these events happen.

Lindsy Gardner, EOL Director

Gardner began working at Emmet O’Neal Library in February 2017 and has 17 years of experience as a library director. She leads in planning for the future and provides financial oversight and operational organization. She works closely with the Mountain Brook Library Foundation, Friends of the Library and the Junior Women’s Committee of 100. The library is known for friendly, talented and knowledgeable staff members who provide great customer service, curate outstanding collections, and create dynamic programming.

“The best part of my job is interacting with the patrons, volunteers and board members who believe in the Library,” she said.

Dana Hazen, Planning, Building and Sustainability Director

Hazen was hired at Mountain Brook’s first city planner in 2007 and works to facilitate an enhanced and sustainable quality of life for the Mountain Brook community.

She said what sets them apart from other governmental agencies is their level of service, responsiveness to the community and the fact that they go above and beyond expectations for public service.

“Our goals are to continue to stay current on contemporary building, planning and zoning challenges and to work with our governing body and community stakeholders to move in tandem with global, regional and local changes,” she said.

Virginia Smith, Council President

Smith has been a member of the Mountain Brook City Council since 2000. She and the council members address issues to improve the city and enhance the quality of lifefor residents.

Some of the successes she has been a part of include Cahaba River Walk, Cahaba Village, Lane Parke, the Village Master Plan and sidewalk extensions. She hopes to see the completion of Lane Parke, Hollywood pedestrian bridge and the village roundabout.

“Some of my favorite things about my position include meeting new people, facing challenges and working with people whose goal is improving our city,” she said.

Shanda Williams, Parks & Recreation Superintendent

Williams has always had a love of plants and studied horticulture at Auburn University. She began working for the city five years ago, helping make the city beautiful.

“Mountain Brook has a great support system in its city leaders and residents. They have a genuine interest in maintaining the city’s natural beauty,” she said. “When we have a need, the resources are provided to take care of the need.”

So far, she has made several minor updates and improvements to parks, islands and athletic fields. She is proud that Jemison Trail was recently voted the Best Trail in Birmingham for 2018.

Alice Womack, Council Member

Womack has previously served on the Mountain Brook Chamber Board and the Mountain Brook City Schools Foundation Board, as well as the Finance Committee, so serving on the Council was a natural progression. She recently began her second four-year term and also serves as liaison to the Chamber and Village Design Review.

One of five council members, she helps make decisions on issues presented to them. “The City’s mission is to be committed to teamwork and excellence, which promotes full participation in enhancing the quality of life for our residents.”

Womack said she serves with a thoughtful group of individuals that have the best interest of the community at heart.

