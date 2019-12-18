× 1 of 2 Expand Alisha Crossley, Alisha Crossley Photography. × 2 of 2 Expand Alisha Crossley Photography. Prev Next

Before owning her own studio, Alisha Crossley assisted wedding photographers in college.

“As an art student, the work was relevant and welcomed,” she said. “I planned on law school, but actually finished my Masters in Education. Wedding photography was always there on the weekends and summers while teaching middle school English.”

Ten years ago, her husband Patrick encouraged her to take the leap and become a full-time entrepreneur, and in 2009, she opened Alisha Crossley Photography.

ACP specializes in wedding and branding imagery with a unique and intense focus on the client experience.

“Our client experience is as carefully curated as the lovely photographs we produce,” she said. “I love coming alongside my clients and serving them in a season so full of emotion, constructing a full experience from the first inquiry to their reveal party.”

Alisha has a full photography team working with her, including her Managing Director and Lead Associate Anna Way.

“My entire team works hard to genuinely get to know our clients and serve them beyond what is expected,” she said. “It is a labor of love. The legacy and timeless, universal moments of a wedding day still wow me after 15 years behind the camera.

“We focus hard on the community over competition,” she continued. “The only competition I really pay attention to is myself ... always trying to be better than the business owner, wife, mom and educator I was yesterday.”

Alisha also does speaking engagements, conferences, business coaching and consulting for fellow creatives and entrepreneurs. She helps them craft a business — and life — they can be proud of.

“I grew three children and a business over the last decade. That was, and is, hard. It is a different set of challenges than what my husband faces in the workforce. Knowing my ‘why’ and staying in tune with who I want to be as a mother, wife and business owner helps me greatly,” she said. “In fact, this is one of the areas I speak about at various conferences. A mother’s guilt is a curse and a blessing ... I don’t believe in balance for female entrepreneurs. I live in seeking work-life harmony. You may say that is semantics, but the mind shift has helped me find my version of success.

“I grew up with very little. VERY little,” Alisha added. “I am humbled by my business’s success ... reminded of those who gave me opportunities to attend college, dream bigger and ultimately get here today. I want to continue to scale our business and offer more jobs locally.”

Among other things, ACP donates its time to local inner-city schools, helping students leave with “stellar senior pictures” they wouldn’t otherwise have. And, in 2020, she would like to help other women in business with drive but a lack of resources.

“Love people over numbers, and the numbers will manifest,” she said.

With heart and passion, Alisha’s photography tells a story. Her work documents memories and moments that will be passed down for generations to come.

Sponsored Content.