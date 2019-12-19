× 1 of 2 Expand Anna Marie Dobbins and Linda Dobbins, Linda Dobbins Dance. × 2 of 2 Expand Linda Dobbins Dance. Prev Next

Linda Dobbins worked in the industry as a dancer and actress before deciding her true passion was training.

“I like to see children reach their goals, and dreams, and show them dreams really do come true with hard work and perseverance,” she said.

So, in 1994 she opened Linda Dobbins Dance, located in Mountain Brook. Her daughter, Anna Marie, is an actress, choreographer and dancer who lives in Los Angeles but comes home to help train the dancers and actors often.

They have an excellent international reputation for training beginner through pre-professional and professional dancers and hold the titles “Best Dance Trainer” by Birmingham Magazine and “United States Nationally Ranked Dance Program” by the Federation of Dance.

They train for recreational dance, performing arts, school dance teams, competitive dance, college dance teams and dance majors as well as offering a pre-pro and professional program.

Linda Dobbins Dance has talent who can be seen in Kinky Boots, Chanel Model Campaign, Footloose, Christmas Matchmakers, Stalked By My Doctors, Evil Things, Disney, Nickelodeon, Brooklynettes and much more.

“We have performed in Scotland, Orange Bowl, Disney World and summer 2020 we will perform in Italy,” Linda said.

Their mission is to help each student achieve their personal goals and to instill life skills to carry them throughout their careers.

Linda Dobbins Dance is proud of its heritage as a strong competitive dance and theatrical training studio.

“We offer intense training in jazz, ballet, hip hop, lyrical, modern, contemporary, tap and acting,” Linda said. “We aspire to instill confidence in our students as well as teach values such as responsibility, discipline, pride, perfection and the coping skills needed to work in a competitive environment.”

Seven years ago, Linda opened The Academy at Linda Dobbins Dance and began offering academics through their partnerships with area high schools, Access Alabama and Laurel Springs — an online program listed among the top 5 academic programs in the country.

“Academics is the backbone to a long lucrative dance career,” Linda said. “Our students have received thousands of dollars in college scholarships and scored 33 and higher on their ACT. I’m very proud of that.”

The Academy gives students the flexibility to begin their entertainment careers early without missing out on important life events. Students can network, audition or actually be on-set in LA or New York one day and the next day they can participate in things like homecoming and prom.

“Our partnership with Access Alabama also gives parents the opportunity to see their child graduate in a traditional graduation ceremony, and they love the fact that their child is presented with a diploma from their local high school just like other graduates.”

“Performing arts is vital to children and adults. Dancing is very healthy and actually boosts brainpower. I love the art form and that each dancer is unique. Dance is never cookie-cutter, and each day I absolutely love seeing the dancers and actors grow as people and as artists.”

She tells her students: “Be patient. [Skilled] dance and acting does not happen in a day, week or year. It takes years of hard work and dedication. Enjoy the process!”

Continuing to thrive and grow, Anna Marie and Linda Dobbins anticipate years to come offering a professional, safe and fun atmosphere where students can come and explore dreams and the world of performing arts.

“We want all children and teens to broaden their minds and explore this amazing world.”

Sponsored Content.