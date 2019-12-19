× 1 of 2 Expand Barbara Ashford, Laura Gessert, Judy Hill and Libby McGowan, Henhouse Antiques. × 2 of 2 Expand Henhouse Antiques. Prev Next

Collecting antiques is a passion shared by many people. It may be driven by appreciation of historical significance, monetary value or the simple beauty. Antiques can carry the weight of bygone conversations, obsolete customs and etiquette, and are a perfect reminder of a place in time.

Collecting great antique pieces can provide a wonderful living experience and bring an overwhelming appearance in the home, an experience that the owners of Henhouse Antiques appreciate well.

“Someone once told us that it is harder to find a good business partner than it is to find a partner in marriage,” Henhouse Antiques co-founder Judy Hill said. “We are so blessed to have been in business for 22 years with each other while still having so much fun!”

Henhouse Antiques, located in charming English Village, specializes in European furniture, chandeliers and accessories.

Owners Barbara Ashford and Judy Hill and their daughters Laura Gessert and Libby McGowan love and appreciate beautiful pieces. In fact, all four women visit England a couple of times a year to handpick their favorites to display and sell at their store creating a “charming inviting space that feels like the home of a well traveled sophisticate.”

“When we started, we never dreamed that we would be international business women,” Ashford said. “We enjoy going to Europe and hand picking those special pieces for our customers. We have met the most wonderful people through this business who have enriched our lives.”

According to Gessert, Henhouse Antiques is designed around beautiful vignettes so customers can see how the pieces would look in their homes.

“The atmosphere in the shop is beautiful,” McGowan said.

“We only buy what we love and believe every room needs at least one good antique piece!” Ashford said. “It brings warmth, character and style to every room. From the traditional to the unexpected, our collection is a fresh approach to decorating. With our knowledge and background, we can give our customers a lot of personal service, ideas and suggestions.”

All of their hard work has paid off, as Southern Living magazine has recently chosen Henhouse Antiques as one of the “South’s Best Shops.”

“Barbara and Judy have always appreciated beautiful antiques and the history they hold,” McGowan said. “Barbara has a degree in interior design. Judy has a background in graphic design and had previously owned a shop.”

Not only does Henhouse Antiques offer a personal charm, but its a family rooted in appreciation of beautiful antiques. Because Barbara and Judy are nearing retirement, daughters Laura Gessert and Libby McGowan are stepping into their mothers shoes.

“We are excited to continue and grow this successful business for many years to come,” Gessert said.

