Brittany M. Henry, DDS, Pearly White Dentistry.

Pearly White Dentistry, a general family and cosmetic dental office located on Green Valley Road, was started in 2013 by Dr. Haleigh Blackwell.

Dr. Brittany M. Henry, DDS, joined the practice in March 2019 and bought the office in September 2019 to continue catering to Vestavia and the surrounding areas.

“I knew at an early age that I wanted to be a dentist,” Dr. Henry said. “Following graduation from Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln, Nebraska, I moved to Fort Collins, Colorado. In Fort Collins I worked for a pediatric dentist, where I learned about the business side of dentistry along with a more in-depth understanding of the type of work that dentists do day-in and day-out.”

Based on her upbringing from a small town in Nebraska, she realized people just want to be treated by the Golden Rule, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” That is the motto and service she has worked to establish.

“The best advice I have ever received about owning a business is to treat my employees like they are family,” Dr. Henry said. “I believe if you have a healthy and positive relationship with your employees, your practice will showcase that and feel like a place where your patients’ best interest is truly at the forefront.”

Pearly White Dentistry provides regular family dental appointments as well as offering crowns and bridges, restorative care, Invisalign, Botox, implant crowns and preventive dentistry.

“I hope to offer the surrounding community a new, positive experience of dentistry,” she said. “I’m told almost daily that patients don’t like coming to the dentist, and I hope that the experience we give here will change these patients’ feelings about dentistry for the better.”

Dr. Henry’s favorite product and service they offer is anterior veneers or crowns, or crowns for the front teeth. “It’s exciting to see a person’s confidence improve with a relatively simple procedure,” she said.

“I am passionate about this business because I enjoy serving my community in an impactful way. What I love most about dentistry is giving someone the confidence of having a beautiful smile.”

Although an established, practicing dentist, Dr. Henry still gets questioned.

“Some challenges I have faced as a woman in my industry is being asked if I’m old enough to be a dentist or doctor,” she said.

Her success and her patients’ smiles clearly speak for themselves.

Pearly White Dentistry — and Dr. Henry — hope to grow their practice and potentially add more operatories in the next two years while continuing to increase their clientele.

Dr. Henry is a member of the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce and plans on increasing her involvement in the community in the coming months and years. She continues to make personal connections, provide outstanding service and change lives one smile at a time.

Sponsored Content.