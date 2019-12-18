× 1 of 2 Expand Chi Ranieri, Suite Dreams. × 2 of 2 Expand Suite Dreams. Prev Next

In 2018, Chi Ranieri purchased Suite Dreams, a 17-year-old home décor boutique in the heart of Mountain Brook Village.

“Owning a retail business was always a dream,” Chi said, “but it had to proceed my first dream of being a stay-at-home mom. It wasn’t until my youngest daughter attended elementary school that I was able to realistically even start planning such a business venture.”

With a background and passion for sewing, textiles and art, Chi knew this was a good fit.

“I love that I am able to use my creative energy every time I walk into the shop, from deciding how to decorate the front shop window to how to decorate one of the beds,” Chi said.

Suite Dreams works with an array of interior designers and also has a knowledgeable staff that can work directly with the client to provide complimentary design consultation in-store or in-home.

In-home design consultation allows them to plan around conditional design elements such as window treatments, rugs and furniture with which the bed linens need to coordinate.

“We can put together a beautiful and completed look, but when the client takes some of the pieces home, it looks totally different in their space. And it’s perfectly alright to start over from scratch, so do not feel rushed,” Chi said, because Suite Dreams is there to help you throughout the process.

“You deserve the everyday luxuries of elegant bed linens that are impeccably made and do not compromise quality. We are committed to helping you design the sanctuary suite of your dreams that merges exquisite style with reliable quality.”

Online shopping has been a challenge for small businesses like Suite Dreams, but while those purchases may arrive quickly, they often do not look like you imagined, fit your space, are not the quality advertised or do not create a cohesive look. Designing a custom room with your personality and style is something worth waiting for, Chi said.

“Your bedroom should be more than a place to rest your weary head,” she said. “It should be your sanctuary. Bedding that touches your skin should also enlighten your senses.”

Suite Dreams offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee. “While shopping with us, we want you to be completely happy with the experience and bedding. This is why we allow for linen pieces to be ‘checked out’ on approval to be taken to your home so you can see the items in your space and lighting.”

In addition to fine linens, Suite Dreams offers specialty furniture, baby items, custom pillows, lighting, artwork, and practical laundry and cleaning products. With complimentary gift wrapping and card, it is the place to go for all your gift purchases.

A hands-on mom and professional, Chi Ranieri is an excellent example of a women succeeding in life and business.

Sponsored Content.