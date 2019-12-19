× 1 of 2 Expand Debbie Perkins, Travel Planners, Inc. × 2 of 2 Expand Travel Planners, Inc. Prev Next

“What better job is there than helping someone plan their vacation. It’s the most important week of the year!” said Debbie Perkins, president of Travel Planners, Inc.

Since 1992, Travel Planners Inc. has offered personalized travel planning for people who don’t have the time or knowledge to sort through the overwhelming choices online.

She started in the industry in 1980, right after college, in response to an ad looking for people interested in “traveling the world for free or for greatly reduced prices.” Now she considers herself a “travel therapist” relieving you of the stress of planning a great vacation.

Her company has established a niche market in custom-designed European vacations, honeymoons and destination weddings, family vacations and group travel — trips that require specific expertise and are more difficult to book online.

“Using our resources and expertise, we work together with our customers to help create the best experience and buying decision for their vacation,” Perkins said. Each of her travel advisors have 15-plus years of arranging vacation travel.

“Consumers are deluged with information on the internet. On average, an aspiring traveler goes to 27 different websites before making a travel decision. And even then, they are not sure if they are looking at reliable sources for information,” she said.

“This should remind the traveling public that there is only one source out there for cutting through the internet clutter and tailoring a trip to individual needs of a traveler, and that is a professional travel consultant,” Perkins said.

