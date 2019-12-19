× 1 of 2 Expand Dr. Christine Abenoja, Abenoja Orthodontics. × 2 of 2 Expand Abenoja Orthodontics. Prev Next

Dr. Abenoja is a Board Certified orthodontist who has practiced in the Liberty Park area of Vestavia Hills for 12 years. She considers her practice to be a results-oriented practice.

Dr. Abenoja explains that in today’s orthodontics, there is no reason to not love your smile! There are so many different modalities; there truly is an approach for everyone’s lifestyle.

She can utilize Invisalign, clear brackets or traditional braces to reach each patient’s desired outcome.

Dr. Abenoja explains that each type of treatment can be custom designed for the lifestyle of the patient.

For example, Invisalign is a clear aligner system that allows patients the freedom to remove the trays for eating and brushing, as well as shorter adjustment appointments for today’s busy lifestyles.

Patients who would never consider traditional brackets and wires can attain excellent results with Invisalign.

Invisalign isn’t just for adults; Dr. Abenoja treats children as young as 7 with Invisalign as well.

Ultimately, each approach — whether brackets and wires or clear aligners — is just a tool for Dr. Abenoja to create a beautiful smile.

Dr. Abenoja believes continuity of care and relationships are important to obtaining the best result for her patients; every patient will see Dr. Abenoja at each appointment.

Dr. Abenoja invites you to schedule a complimentary consultation. Together, you and Dr. Abenoja can decide the best treatment plan to reach your goals.

Sponsored Content.