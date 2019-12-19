× 1 of 2 Expand Dr. Christy Stevens and Dr. Suzie McCullough, Floss Family Dentistry. × 2 of 2 Expand Floss Family Dentistry. Prev Next

The women of Floss Family Dentistry aren’t just dentists; they are smile perfectors.

“A ‘WOW’ smile transformation is always our favorite thing to do,” said Dr. Christy Stevens and Dr. Suzie McCullough. “Helping someone who has not wanted to smile for years turn into someone who can’t stop smiling is the best feeling.”

Both Stevens and McCullough graduated from the UAB School of Dentistry in the early-2000s, and they have been practicing together since 2004.

For Stevens, dentistry is simply in her genes. Her father, uncle and cousin are also dentists. She grew up watching the way her father’s work was able to transform and enhance someone’s life and wanted to be able to provide that same experience in her career.

Although McCullough isn’t a second-generation dentist, she had similar aspirations when she chose her career.

“I always wanted a career that allowed me to leave people better than when I first met them,” Dr. McCullough said. “Dentistry does that. I get to make positive changes in my patients’ lives every day.”

Floss Family Dentistry is a small neighborhood dental office that offers a wide range of cosmetic, restorative and preventative dental services.

“We live in the community and consider it a privilege to work [for] our friends and neighbors. Being small allows us to focus on each individual patient, discuss any challenges they may have and help them make a plan for success.”

Stevens and McCullough are passionate about teeth because of the lasting effect improving someone’s smile can have on their confidence and self-esteem.

“A healthy, beautiful smile goes hand in hand with a positive self-image and emotional well-being,” Dr. McCullough said.

Floss Family Dentistry offers full porcelain crowns, veneers and modern whitening techniques that can be administered in the office or at home.

Both Dr. McCullough and Dr. Stevens have also been certified to administer Botox and dermal filler treatments.

“We think a smile is a total package, not just teeth. Adding a little filler to plump lips and Botox to smooth wrinkles can [turn] good results into exceptional results.”

Dentistry isn’t all about looking great, though. More than providing confidence and a “WOW” smile, the team at Floss Family Dentistry is dedicated to helping patients reap the health benefits of great oral care.

“Science continues to uncover links between oral health and systemic diseases like heart disease and Alzheimer’s,” Dr. Stevens said. “Dr. McCullough and I have always believed that the mouth is the gateway to one’s overall health.”

This is why their comprehensive approach to dentistry focuses heavily on prevention.

“We believe that early detection helps minimize treatments and avoid emergencies,” Dr. McCullough said. “Regular cleanings and exams can ensure that your teeth, bones and gums remain healthy.”

Dr. McCullough and Dr. Stevens spend some of their free time educating the next generation of dental professionals by giving lectures to dental students. They also invite those who may have an interest in the field to spend a day with them at Floss Family Dentistry.

The most important thing to both doctors is “healthy, happy patients.”

Sponsored Content.