Dr. Jenny Sobera, Village Dermatology.

Established in 2008, Village Dermatology is located in the heart of Mountain Brook offering patients state-of-the-art cosmetic, medical, and pediatric dermatology, aesthetics, laser and dedicated skincare services.

Village Dermatology and board-certified dermatologist Dr. Jenny Sobera are dedicated to helping patients achieve healthy skin and shares the practice’s goals of providing a one-stop-shop for skincare needs.

“Village Dermatology is a state-of-the-art dermatology practice located in the heart of Mountain Brook,” Dr. Sobera said. “Our patients love that our office is a one-stop-shop for all of their skincare needs. We understand that our patients have busy schedules and want to provide the convenience of having comprehensive dermatological care, aesthetic treatments, and skincare all in one place. Employee development and engagement is also very important to me and plays a huge role in our top-notch customer service.”

In addition to medical care, Village Dermatology offers additional popular products and services including Botox, facials, fillers, CoolSculpting, laser and light treatments, medical-grade skincare, and Trish McEvoy makeup. In addition to the popular services, Village Dermatology also offers the popular — and a Dr. Soberafavorite — PiXel8-RF Microneedling.

The PiXel8-RF can be used for a wide range of dermatological treatments including skin tightening, wrinkle reduction, acne scar improvement, skin tone and texture, pore reduction, scar reduction, double chin reduction, jowl lifting, eyebrow lifting, neck lifting and hand rejuvenation.

“This procedure combines two well-known and frequently administered technologies including microneedling and radio frequency,” Dr. Sobera said. “Tiny, gold-coated needles deliver a consistent and exact depth of penetration and level of heat to the skin. When the skin is injured and heated, it stimulates collagen production to tighten the skin and improve skin tone, texture, appearance of pores, fine lines and wrinkles.

“What I love the most about PiXel8 is that it is safe for all skin types and on all parts of the parts needing rejuvenation,” Dr. Sobera said. “It can even be used to lift and tighten the neck. This is the first time we have been able to provide an effective solution for neck rejuvenation.”

Dr. Sobera’s passion for skin care products and services does not stop here.

“I believe that everyone needs and deserves to experience beauty, and beauty means something different to each person,” Dr. Sobera said. “Whether a teenager who’s no longer embarrassed to go to school because of acne, a man who can wear short sleeves again after getting psoriasis under control, or a mom who wants to look and feel more refreshed — I love that we can enhance beauty for our patients in many ways.”

“I hope to offer patients and their families the highest quality skin care available,” Dr. Sobera said. “It is my goal to stay on top of the latest innovations in dermatology and offer our patients the best treatments available.”

