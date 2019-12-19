× 1 of 2 Expand Elizabeth Adams, Ex Voto Vintage. × 2 of 2 Expand Ex Voto Vintage. Prev Next

In 2009, Elizabeth Adams started Ex Voto Vintage, which specializes in timeless jewelry produced with high intention and skillful execution. It is created to encourage conversation, gratitude and inspire a creative spirit.

Elizabeth is the daughter of two artists. When she was born, her father’s mentor gave her a locket and a small card with the handwritten blessing: “May your life be as beautiful as you are.” She has come to see that while life is not always easy, it can be beautiful.

“My youngest daughter passed away from a brain tumor in 2007, and I started painting again, which evolved into jewelry design,” she said. “It just happened without me really seeking it specifically.”

Ex Voto means a testament of gratitude. It is a collection of one-of-a-kind and limited edition pieces designed by Elizabeth from antique elements. A portion of sales go to The Cure Starts Now Foundation for pediatric brain cancer research.

Elizabeth specializes in giving vintage jewelry elements a new story by uniting powerful stories from the past and present.

“We are a single designer jewelry company,” she said. She incorporates vintage chain, genuine stones and freshwater pearls into her designs.

“Ex Voto jewelry is made in Alabama, and our jewelry is non-toxic, meaning it doesn’t contain lead or cadmium, and it’s also nickel free,” Elizabeth said.

Custom engraving, in either hand engraving or machine engraving, is another way they can personalize so many pieces.

“I would say the engraving we offer is one of the services that I really love,” she said. “To have someone come in and speak to me with so much joy about the special message a loved one had us engrave, inside their pendant for them, is really a special moment for us.”

They have engraved everything from an inside joke to “Marry me.”

“I love that I have this business as a way to support pediatric brain cancer research,” Elizabeth said. “This business feeds my need to create. And, to have these two passions, of creating beauty and supporting pediatric brain cancer research, combine together is a dream.”

Ex Voto Vintage is proud to be a member of the Female Founder Collective, an organization started and run by designer Rebecca Minkoff. It is a network of businesses led by women, supporting women. Their mission is to enable and empower female owned and led businesses to positively impact their communities, both socially and economically.

Elizabeth turned Ex Voto into a very personal and unique shopping experience.

“Our shop is like walking inside of a fine closet with an enormous jewelry box, and a closet with a curated collection of emerging apparel designers,” she said.

Ex Voto also has locations in Montgomery and Fairhope, as well as an extensive online shopping site with collections such as “Couture to Cure,” which gives the proceeds to pediatric brain cancer research.

There is also a blog for seasonal fashions, unique gifts and styling ideas. With a mission and a purpose, Elizabeth is creating one-of-a-kind masterpieces that tell a story and support an amazing cause.

