× 1 of 2 Expand Erica Murphy, Millie Rudder, IBERIABANK. × 2 of 2 Expand IBERIABANK. Prev Next

Millie Rudder says living and working in the community where she does is a pleasure.

Her kids attend school just a block away from the Crestline branch of IBERIABANK, which she manages. And she makes that distance even shorter when she can.

“I serve on the school’s PTO, and our branch annually hosts a reception for the Crestline Elementary School,” Rudder said. “The school’s art teachers choose about 20-30 pieces of artwork from the students. We display the work in our branch and invite the students and their family members to a reception honoring the artists.”

That investment in the community is something she treasures. Erica Murphy, manager of the Mountain Brook branch of IBERIABANK, said she feels the same way. Her branch also hosts nearby Mountain Brook Elementary School’s annual art show, and she and Rudder are engaged in helping local Mountain Brook businesses.

“I value working for a company that is committed to supporting the communities in which it serves,” Murphy said.

IBERIABANK has “big bank resources with a community bank feel,” she said. “We base our success on the success of our clients. While it may sound cliché, our business is knowing your business. We take great pride in growing with our consumer and small business clients and celebrating milestones with them.”

For more than 130 years, IBERIABANK has focused on growth and a strong commitment to the communities it serves. It moved into the Birmingham market in 2009 and, in addition to Rudder and Murphy, has about 500 more associates in the metro area.

Across the eight branch locations, including the two in Mountain Brook, Rudder said their goal is to have lifelong relationships with their clients.

“There is nothing more personal than someone’s financial well-being,” she said. “We help our clients achieve their dreams from home ownership to starting a business. We get to know our clients on a personal level, and while we enjoy getting to help celebrate the good times, we also value the role we play when they are going through challenging times.”

Murphy agreed that she’s passionate about helping people.

“Assisting people with their financial needs is such an important task,” she said. “We take pride in that. Our customers could bank anywhere, but they choose to do business with us, and we count that as an honor.”

Murphy said she loves getting to assist clients while making their banking experience easy.

“That is a win-win in my opinion,” she said.

Rudder said she also loves getting to invest in the IBERIABANK team members with whom she works.

“As a manager, what I love most about my role is developing and coaching our team,” she said. “I cannot express the pure sense of joy I get when a client calls, emails or writes me to share their gratitude of how one of our bankers went above and beyond to assist them.”

Sponsored Content.