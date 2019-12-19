× 1 of 2 Expand Heather Hutchinson, Hutchinson Automotive. × 2 of 2 Expand Hutchinson Automotive. Prev Next

When it comes to servicing your automobile, Hutchinson Automotive is well-known as being one of the top places in the South to service your Volkswagen or Audi.

Founded in 1987, the Hutchinson family continues to share their passion for Volkswagen in the independent repair shop industry.

“My father started the business back in 1987 with his passion for Volkswagen,” Heather Hutchinson said. “I grew up in the industry and took over in 2011 as the owner. My fondest memory was growing up with my dad helping him in the garage. I learned a lot growing up, and this has helped me continue in my compassion for working in the automotive business.

“There are not many shops that have a specialty in Volkswagen and Audi,” Hutchinson continued. “We are well known for our work and known by customers with Volkswagen diesel cars as being one of the top places in the South to have their cars serviced and diagnosed. We strive to be a one-stop shop to accommodate all of our customer’s needs.”

Whether you’re looking for the basics like factory scheduled maintenance, mile services, computer diagnostics, safety and emissions inspections, Hutchinson Automotive strives to be your number one choice.

“We perform everything from oil changes, brakes, timing belt or chain services to tune-ups, air conditioning repair, transmission and service engines,” Hutchinson said. “My favorite service that I think all of my customer’s would agree on is our sweet guard dog, Saki, is here to meet and greet everyone, and she can never get too many belly rubs.”

Hutchinson said she is passionate about her business because of its family roots.

“I am passionate about this business because it has and will always remain a family run business,” Hutchinson said. “I love the interaction I have with all the customers while making them feel at home. We want to offer our customers a place that they can be taken care of as if they were our family.”

Hutchinson said the biggest challenge she has seen in the automotive industry is the lack of women in the industry.

“The biggest challenge being in the automotive industry is there are few women-run shops and showing that women can have just as much knowledge in this industry as men,” Hutchinson said. “I hope to empower other women in the industry that they, too, can run an automotive shop and work in this industry and continue to see our company as being one of the top places to bring Volkswagen and Audis in for service.”

Hutchinson empowers others in the community through education.

“We have provided a talk with teens at the Emmet O’Neil Library on important things they should know about their cars like how to check fluids, how to change a flat and warnings for their cars and how to react to those warnings,” Hutchinson said.

