× 1 of 2 Expand Helen Drennen, RealtySouth. × 2 of 2 Expand RealtySouth. Prev Next

Helen Drennen’s background is in corporate banking and managing commercial property, but she has always loved architecture and interior design. Her career in real estate allows her to combine these talents and passions.

Because of her corporate banking background, she is able to offer her buyers advice that helps make the offer preparation more successful, accurate and competitive.

For her sellers, Helen uses her interior design knowledge to focus her energy on getting the house ready to look its best.

“When I became an empty-nester a little over seven years ago, it was the perfect time to get into real estate,” Drennen said. “I had the time to devote to it and loved the combination of finance and creativity. I mostly enjoy the people I have gotten to know along the way and have truly enjoyed serving them.”

“I love to consider the possibilities with clients looking at a home to renovate or creatively working with a seller to get their home ready to put on the market,” Drennen said. “I have made many wonderful friends and relationships have deepened throughout the process of buying and selling a home.”

Acting in their clients’ best interest is always Drennen’s top priority. With a reputation for providing service and client satisfaction every time, Drennen said she’s been able to see her business grow through referrals.

“Real estate is not a part-time job; it’s an ‘all-the-time’ profession,” she said. “My flexibility as an empty-nester allows me to be responsive and available. I am hands-on from the staging to the photography and am involved every step of the way. I want my clients to feel they have gotten the service they deserve.”

This philosophy has resulted in Drennen consistently being ranked in the top 1 percent in sales of all agents serving the Birmingham market year after year.

Sponsored Content.