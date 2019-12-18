× 1 of 2 Expand JanieMac Roe, LAH Real Estate. × 2 of 2 Expand LAH Real Estate. Prev Next

JanieMac Roe’s enthusiasm for helping clients with their real estate adventures goes beyond just a career.

Her dedication to her craft allowed her to quickly grow her business as a known Realtor throughout Birmingham, affording her the ability to be the 2018 No. 1 agent in the LAH Real Estate Mountain Brook office.

“I am continuously inspired by and grateful to provide buyers and sellers quality service through all transactions. It’s an honor each time I can assist a client through one of the most valuable processes in life.”

Though Roe, her family and her office are in Mountain Brook, her clients stretch from Warrior to Harpersville.

“Real estate is such a rewarding business,” she says. “I love the opportunity to grow my relationships with clients, becoming friends and staying in contact well after we reach the closing table.”

She has a strong customer service background. Whether assisting buyers with obtaining a loan and setting up inspections, or helping sellers stage their homes, through every real estate process Roe makes sure her clients receive a rewarding experience.

“Getting pre-approved upfront allows a buyer to begin the home search sooner,” Roe emphasizes. “Make sure you don’t overprice is important,” she says to sellers. “If you do it right the first time, you will have multiple offers in the beginning.

