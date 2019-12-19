× 1 of 2 Expand Jennifer Hemstreet, The Faulkner Group at RealtySouth. × 2 of 2 Expand Jennifer Hemstreet, The Faulkner Group at RealtySouth. Prev Next

January is a great time to get prepared to sell your house, and Jennifer Hemstreet would love to help you do it.

“I can give advice on how to get your house ready to put on the market,” she said. “I know what people are looking for and have several buyers waiting for just the perfect place to get listed.”

In her work as a Realtor with RealtySouth, Hemstreet is hands-on and committed to being there for you. She’s accessible and always answers her phone.

“I try with every client to go above and beyond their expectations of service a Realtor provides. I work hard every single day to help my clients buy or sell a home.”

Hemstreet says for most people, their home is their most expensive investment, so it’s of utmost importance to make the right choices when it comes to buying and selling.

“Given that fact, my clients deserve the best care I can give them to make sure the process is as smooth as possible,” she said.

And she’s successful at it. That’s why she was recently recruited to join The Faulkner Group at RealtySouth.

“She is such a joy to work with,” said James Faulkner, the group’s principal. “Because of her hard work and dedication to her clients, she’s exactly the kind of real estate agent we want.”

Hemstreet said care for the real estate client “is The Faulkner Group’s top priority.”

“That’s what I want, and that’s why I joined James Faulkner’s team,” she said. “I’m thrilled to now be a part of The Faulkner Group.”

In addition to offering incredible customer service to her clients, Hemstreet is also a certified Professional Property Stager. With that skill and specialization, she can use her clients’ own furniture to stage their home for free in a way that will sell it effectively.

It’s a detail she enjoys being able to offer. She loves bringing extra time and care to her clients’ home buying and selling process.

“Being a single parent, most of my time was spent caring for my four young children,” she said. “As they have gotten older and more self sufficient, I have been able to focus my time and energy helping others find a home in the city where I grew up and love.”

She says it’s a wonderful feeling seeing people find the perfect home.

“The excitement and joy I see in the faces of my clients at closing is priceless,” Hemstreet said.

For her, success is for her clients to be completely satisfied and enjoy the process so much that they pass her name along to their friends and family.

“It is such a wonderful feeling helping others navigate through the confusing process of buying and selling a home,” she said.

