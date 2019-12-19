× 1 of 2 Expand Jennifer Mancuso, Always Best Care. × 2 of 2 Expand Always Best Care. Prev Next

When caring for aging loved ones or disabled individuals, the choices can be confusing. Fortunately, there is a trusted, Mountain Brook-based company that can help.

Always Best Care is a home health care company that delivers skilled and caregiving services to seniors and disabled individuals. These services can be in the home or in a facility.

Always Best Care Certified Nurse Aides (CNAs) provide an array of services such as bathing, vital sign monitoring, medication reminders, meal preparation, companionship, transportation and incontinence care.

For those who require skilled services, Always Best Care employs a team of experienced RNs and LPNs who offer skilled nursing services tailored to the patient’s needs. These services include medication administration, catheter, wound, burn and trach care, as well as disease management.

“We also employ physical and occupational therapists who make home visits,” said Jennifer Mancuso, owner of Always Best Care in Birmingham. Mancuso has many years of experience in the health care industry. She’s worked in sales management and traveled the U.S. for several years.

“When I started the company, I was looking for an opportunity to stay in the local health care arena, serve the community and get off the road,” she said. She found a perfect opportunity when she opened Always Best Care in 2013.

Always Best Care is different from other companies because it provides both skilled and non-skilled caregiving services. Always Best Care is the only company in Alabama to be accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Healthcare (ACHC) for private duty nursing, infusion nursing, companionship and aide services, according to Mancuso.

“We take a concierge approach to work with our clients and patients,” she said. Upon being contacted by a potential client, the Always Best Care Client Services Director and Client Liaison work together to create a customized care plan.

“Our clinical team members make regular home visits to ensure that the client is healthy and happy and that the care plan is being followed,” Mancuso said.

Being a woman in business is no easy endeavor. “It can be a juggle to be a mother and business owner, but both roles are very fulfilling and fun,” Mancuso said.

Always Best Care strives to offer the community a quality and proven option for seniors who want to “age in place,” as well as disabled individuals who want to remain in their homes instead of being placed in an institution.

“With a nationwide shortage of caregivers, it can be a challenge to find outstanding, dedicated employees who put the client first, so we are constantly recruiting for excellent caregivers,” she said. America is aging with a “silver tsunami” on the horizon. As a result, the caregiver shortage is likely to continue, according to Mancuso. “We are constantly recruiting to find the best caregivers and skilled staff in Birmingham.”

How does Always Best Care know it is providing the highest quality of service?

“We regularly survey our clients, patients and employees to ensure that they are extremely satisfied with our service,” she said. In addition, Facebook, Google, Caring.com and other social media platforms show the company receives consistently top ratings.

Mancuso stays active in her community by serving on the board on the Alzheimer’s of Central Alabama organization and supports the Parkinson’s Association, King’s Ranch, the American Cancer Society and Family Promise of Birmingham.

Sponsored Content.